KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, October 17 2021

Clouds will move into our area tomorrow morning keeping us partly cloudy for most of the day. Highs will be a couple degrees warmer in the upper 70s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 miles per hour.

This week we will be warming up to the lower to mid 80s. A upper level high will continue to dominate our beginning week before another trough moves into our area. A low pressure system will bring in a weak cold front Wednesday through Thursday. We will not see a huge drop in temperatures but we could see a possible shower or two Thursday afternoon and evening.

Most of the week will be nice due to the building of a upper level ridge after the trough moves in. Next weekend, temperatures will be in the low 80s with plenty of sun and clouds

Halloween is only 14 days away and if you have not got in the crafty spirit now is the time. You can create holiday leaves, candy corn, or decorate mason jars to form Jack O’ Lanterns. Have fun with it and send pictures of your designs and I will show them in my show. You can find a post about the crafts in my show tonight on my Facebook page Meteorologist Brittany Lawrence.

Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

