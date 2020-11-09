KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday November 8, 2020 10PM

It is a calm night across the Concho Valley. We can expect temperatures to get down in the 60s, before warming back into the 80s for tomorrow.

A weak cold front will move into the area, bring some slim chances of rain for Tuesday morning; however, things may change in the upper levels, which would reduce that chance to zero.

The weekend looks like the best chance for some showers as our next upper air disturbance moves through. This will bring some well needed rain into the Concho Valley, by helping some our counties that are experiencing some drought conditions.

