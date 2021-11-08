KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, November 7 2021

We will see mainly clear conditions tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 miles per hour.

Monday will be warm with a high near 76 and windy conditions. Monday night more clouds will advect into our region , keeping lows slightly warmer for tomorrow evening and overnight.

Tuesday will start out cloudy, before turning partly cloudy. Temperatures will be around the mid 70s. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening, with low rain chances. It will clear us out and leave us with some cooler highs for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

We will return to the 70s by Saturday.

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

