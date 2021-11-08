KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, November 7 2021

We will see mainly clear conditions tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 miles per hour.

Monday will be warm with a high near 76 and windy conditions. Monday night more clouds will advect into our region , keeping lows slightly warmer for tomorrow evening and overnight.

Tuesday will start out cloudy, before turning partly cloudy. Temperatures will be around the mid 70s. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday evening, with low rain chances. It will clear us out and leave us with some cooler highs for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

We will return to the 70s by Saturday.