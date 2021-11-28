KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday November 28 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather will be nice going into this week with warm conditions. A high pressure will build a ridge that will stay stationed over us, keeping rain chances slim for the first half of the week into mid week. Highs will be well above average in the mid-upper 70s.

We will still are monitoring rain potential for the end of the week due to our next potential system. GFS models are hinting possible rain chances for our area Friday into Saturday morning. Also, some more showers possible for Sunday into Monday due to our next cold front.

Euro model is not so consistent with rain chances and have our area more dry for Friday and more in line with the GFS on Sunday into Monday cold front. For now, I will keep rain chances slim until we get closer into the week.

Clouds move in the forecast midweek with mostly cloudy conditions expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

38°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

37°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South