KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday November 28 2021

Weather will be nice going into this week with warm conditions. A high pressure will build a ridge that will stay stationed over us, keeping rain chances slim for the first half of the week into mid week. Highs will be well above average in the mid-upper 70s.

We will still are monitoring rain potential for the end of the week due to our next potential system. GFS models are hinting possible rain chances for our area Friday into Saturday morning. Also, some more showers possible for Sunday into Monday due to our next cold front.

Euro model is not so consistent with rain chances and have our area more dry for Friday and more in line with the GFS on Sunday into Monday cold front. For now, I will keep rain chances slim until we get closer into the week.

Clouds move in the forecast midweek with mostly cloudy conditions expected.