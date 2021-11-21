KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, November 21 2021

KSAN Weather

Some clouds will advect out of our region tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s for lows tonight. Clear skies will persist into early morning, before some more clouds move into our region. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be in our forecast tomorrow.

We will warm up slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday into the 70s before a stronger cold front comes into our region. This cold front could bring some showers for some of us. Models are still inconsistent about amount of rainfall, but the best guidance shows our eastern and southeastern counties seeing more activity.

However, we can not rule out a shower early Thursday in San Angelo. I will keep you update on further chances during the week. What is certain is that Thursday will be significantly colder with highs in the 50s. We could see Friday morning temperatures in the lower 30s.

We warm into the 60s Friday and stay in the trend into the weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

