KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, May 16 2021 10pm

Sunday

75° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 66°

Monday

88° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 88° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 52% 82° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 63°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 85° 66°

Friday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 68°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 68°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
72°

69°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
67°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
75°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

73°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

Some of us could see some isolated showers and storms into the late night hours, but this is only the beginning to what is to come.

Tomorrow, we will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather, however some of our northern counties are on the edge of that Enhanced Risk. Main impacts include large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes for Monday night.

Storms will linger into Tuesday as well. This could cause localized flooding due to the heavy rainfall. Wednesday, showers are possible with the next best chance into next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

