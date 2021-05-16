KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, May 16 2021 10pm

Some of us could see some isolated showers and storms into the late night hours, but this is only the beginning to what is to come.

Tomorrow, we will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather, however some of our northern counties are on the edge of that Enhanced Risk. Main impacts include large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes for Monday night.

Storms will linger into Tuesday as well. This could cause localized flooding due to the heavy rainfall. Wednesday, showers are possible with the next best chance into next weekend.