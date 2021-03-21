KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday March 21, 2021 10pm

KSAN Weather

Clouds will move in tonight, keeping lows in the 50s for many of our areas. Tomorrow will get interesting, due to a cold front moving into the area. A dry line will develop over the area increasing instability, the moisture and lift from the cold front will bring thunderstorms into the area.

Storms will spark in the afternoon, but some models have early Monday morning. Most of the Concho Valley will be in a marginal risk for severe weather. Impacts from the storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and a isolated tornado is possible.

Another upper level disturbance moves in Wednesday, bring another chance for rain and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is low with this system, but things could change as we move forward.

The rest of the week looks warm, with temperatures above average and in the 80s.

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eden

60°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 56°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 56°

Monday

69° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 74% 69° 40°

Tuesday

80° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 80° 48°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 45°

Thursday

72° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 44°

Friday

80° / 49°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 80° 49°

Saturday

83° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 83° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
58°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
57°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

64°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
64°

65°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
65°

63°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
63°

67°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

67°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
2%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
2%
61°

58°

10 PM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.