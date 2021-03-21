KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday March 21, 2021 10pm

Clouds will move in tonight, keeping lows in the 50s for many of our areas. Tomorrow will get interesting, due to a cold front moving into the area. A dry line will develop over the area increasing instability, the moisture and lift from the cold front will bring thunderstorms into the area.

Storms will spark in the afternoon, but some models have early Monday morning. Most of the Concho Valley will be in a marginal risk for severe weather. Impacts from the storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and a isolated tornado is possible.

Another upper level disturbance moves in Wednesday, bring another chance for rain and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is low with this system, but things could change as we move forward.

The rest of the week looks warm, with temperatures above average and in the 80s.