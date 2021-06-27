KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, June 27 2021

Heavy rain and some brief strikes of lightning were the result of this afternoon to evening transition. The stationary front has positioned itself right over us, which has provided enough lift to get some thunderstorms. Gulf moisture continues to increase rain chances due to high pressure in our East (creating clockwise flow of moisture) which leads to more southerly flow.

Southerly flow helps feed in the Gulf’s moisture over our region. As a result, we have increasing rain chances throughout the week.

Rain chances are staying into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. Wednesday showers linger into the morning hours, however Thursday will be rather dry with temperatures in the lower 90s. Friday, another cold front will move into our area. This will create rain chances for next weekend.

Showers in the Vicinity

San Angelo

75°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

73°F Rain Shower Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Mertzon

71°F Light Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.