KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, June 27 2021

Heavy rain and some brief strikes of lightning were the result of this afternoon to evening transition. The stationary front has positioned itself right over us, which has provided enough lift to get some thunderstorms. Gulf moisture continues to increase rain chances due to high pressure in our East (creating clockwise flow of moisture) which leads to more southerly flow.
Southerly flow helps feed in the Gulf’s moisture over our region. As a result, we have increasing rain chances throughout the week.
Rain chances are staying into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. Wednesday showers linger into the morning hours, however Thursday will be rather dry with temperatures in the lower 90s. Friday, another cold front will move into our area. This will create rain chances for next weekend.