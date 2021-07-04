KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, July 4 2021

As the 4th of July comes to a close, the rain is still set in the forecast. A shortwave is expected to push into our region from the Kansas region. This will create an unstable atmosphere, which will increase storm chances for tomorrow. Moisture is still great over our region.

Monday will be a rainy day, so keep the umbrella handy. Tuesday will be rainy as well, but more isolated when it comes to storms. Rain chances continue into Wednesday as moisture and day time heating will keep the chance of storms in the forecast.

The upper level ridge moves East by midweek which will create drier conditions for Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance is expected to move into our region Saturday with isolated storms for Sunday. Enjoy the rain and cooler temperatures.