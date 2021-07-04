KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, July 4 2021

As the 4th of July comes to a close, the rain is still set in the forecast. A shortwave is expected to push into our region from the Kansas region. This will create an unstable atmosphere, which will increase storm chances for tomorrow. Moisture is still great over our region.

Monday will be a rainy day, so keep the umbrella handy. Tuesday will be rainy as well, but more isolated when it comes to storms. Rain chances continue into Wednesday as moisture and day time heating will keep the chance of storms in the forecast.

The upper level ridge moves East by midweek which will create drier conditions for Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance is expected to move into our region Saturday with isolated storms for Sunday. Enjoy the rain and cooler temperatures.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.