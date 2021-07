HOT! HOT ! HOT! That is one way to describe this weekend. No moisture entered into the Concho Valley this weekend and it will not be until midweek when things may change. Rain chances are slim going into midweek, due some models uncertainty on a trough that expected to develop over Texas.

The upper level high will move over West Central Texas, which will increase sinking air (subsidence) over our region. Triple digits will return in the forecast next weekend. Thursday and Friday