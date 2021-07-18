KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, July 18 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some rain is on the way to the Concho Valley. A weak cold front is expected to enter into the region Monday evening bringing along showers and thunderstorms. Main threats from these storms are heavy rain and lightning. Rain chances diminish early Tuesday, but return Tuesday evening due to an upper level low that will move into East Texas.

Rain chances will linger into the week into Friday and Saturday. Low rain chances are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with most of the day being full of sunshine. However, you can not rule out some showers and storms during the afternoon due to the upper level low. For now I will go with no rain chances until more is certain on the upper level low track.

The rain will keep temperatures below normal for Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.