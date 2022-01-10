A cooler day with some clouds helped make up our Sunday. Temperatures were below average with temperatures struggling to climb out of the mid 50s with an increase in clouds this afternoon.

Clouds will stay in the forecast due to the wind shift out of the south, along with slight moisture in the upper levels. Rain chances have diminished due to the upper level low moving farther north for midweek. A dry weather pattern develops.

Things will stay dry as a high pressure moves over East Texas keeping us under a ridge with dry conditions, hence could bring fire weather hazard with already drought conditions for most of the region.

All eyes look ahead to the weekend, where models are still not in agreement with our next potential system. The developing system over the Baja California has created some uncertainty for the upcoming period.

For now, rain chances look fairly light due to moisture being reduced and lack of lift. Things could develop further as the week progresses depending on the increase of moisture, low pressure arrival, and increase in cold air.

As for tonight, cold air advection will dominate allowing temperatures to fall below freezing.