Showers are popping up on radar as a low pressure system swings into our area. With the increasing moisture and lift, showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight into Monday morning. Rain chances increase for our n counties with most of our eastern half reaching rain totals over a quarter of an inch.

We warm up into the lower 70s for Tuesday before arctic air makes it way to the Concho Valley. A strong arctic cold front will swing into our region early Wednesday morning, bringing showers. Temperatures will vary depending on the fronts passage but models are hinting that it will be out of our area by the afternoon.

The leftover moisture and cold air mass will lead to a transition of rain to sleet-freezing rain-snow mixture. Highs are expected to be in the 20s Thursday with snow-sleet mixture possible early Thursday morning.

A chilly north wind will make conditions worse with wind chill values in the single digits on Wednesday and Thursday.

Accumulation is still up in the air but models are hinting about a quarter of an inch of accumulation. However, this can increase or decrease as the week goes on so stay tuned.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits or teens for overnight lows Wednesday, Thursday, and possibility Friday evening. With all of this, being prepared before the storm is the best outcome to keep you and your family safe.

As winter weather approaches this week, it is best to prepare for any outcome of accumulation on roadways. Remember in a winter storm to stay off roads and make sure to grab all necessary items the days before.

Remember to wrap plants and pipes as we approach Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure you have your winter weather kit that would include items like a flashlight, blanket, batteries, weather radio, etc…

Stay tuned this week for further updates on the winter storm.