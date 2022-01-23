A low pressure system over Mexico and New Mexico has influenced our cloud cover tonight. Low level clouds were in our skies most of today, but they will be leaving out of our area overnight. Temperatures are in the 40s for San Angelo, but you can expect them to drop into the mid to upper 30s for morning lows to start your Monday.

We clear out on Tuesday, before a backdoor cold front moves into our region. The combine lifting, increasing moisture, and dropping temperatures could bring a wintry mix for some our counties. Models have not been in agreement tonight, with EURO having most of us dry and little to no precipitation.

Despite the chance to see some rain or a wintry mix Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, precipitation values will not reach near a quarter of an inch. Sadly, rain totals will not be enough to impact our drought conditions.

We hang on to some clouds Thursday, before turning fully sunny for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures return to the upper 60s due to a shift in winds. Southerly winds return allowing moist air to return to the Concho Valley.