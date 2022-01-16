A cold night is in effect with a dry quiet atmosphere. A warming period will begin tomorrow with windy conditions as a tighter pressure gradient develops in the upper levels from a upper level low to the north.

Winds are expected to be gusty and we could see fire critical hazards return Tuesday similar to earlier this week. Winds will continue to be somewhat gusty for Wednesday as our next cold front moves in.

Cold weather will develop behind the front, along with an increase in moisture. Moisture will increase Thursday that could bring the chance of showers and potential winter weather. As of now, models have been very inconsistent about the system. So, I will keep mixing out of the forecast but definitely monitoring the next couple of days.