KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, December 5 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miracle On Wellington

A strong cold front will move into our region tonight bringing cool dry air behind it. Winds are expected to shift to the north-northeast with gusty conditions as the front passages. Some of our eastern counties could see a shower or too, but not enough to reverse our drought like conditions.

We rebound into the 70s with overnight lows staying in the 40s and 50s. A low pressure system will develop to our west of the Four Corner region and move across the Texas Panhandle. Models are hinting some moisture influence Thursday, but I am not totally buying the idea. I feel most of us will be dry because of the lack of moisture midweek.

Now, this weekend is a better chance for some showers. However, models are still in disagreement, so I will go with a slight chance for now. A stronger front will move through Friday into early Saturday keeping us cooler by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

62°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South