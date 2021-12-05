KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, December 5 2021

A strong cold front will move into our region tonight bringing cool dry air behind it. Winds are expected to shift to the north-northeast with gusty conditions as the front passages. Some of our eastern counties could see a shower or too, but not enough to reverse our drought like conditions.

We rebound into the 70s with overnight lows staying in the 40s and 50s. A low pressure system will develop to our west of the Four Corner region and move across the Texas Panhandle. Models are hinting some moisture influence Thursday, but I am not totally buying the idea. I feel most of us will be dry because of the lack of moisture midweek.

Now, this weekend is a better chance for some showers. However, models are still in disagreement, so I will go with a slight chance for now. A stronger front will move through Friday into early Saturday keeping us cooler by next weekend.