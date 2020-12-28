KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday December 27, 2020 10pm

Things are going to turn cloudy for your Monday. A warm front will move into our area and will spark up some precipitation. Then, a upper level low move into the Four Corners region, bringing the materials needed to to get instability.

We could see showers into Monday late evening, and rain chances increase for your Tuesday. ALSO, As a cold front move in on Tuesday evening, the cold air and moisture will mix and create snow, sleet mix for our area.

Tuesday evening will be our greatest chance of rain and some isolated storms. Some areas could see heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. According to Storm Prediction Center, our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

However, GFS and EURO show most of the worse storms to to the northeast of our region.

Chances are low for now, but we will continue to provide updates.

