KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, December 20, 2020 10PM

KSAN Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Sunday was pretty weather wise today. Temperatures got in the 60s and are now in the 30s. Expect cold temperatures tonight and for tomorrow morning.

Monday will be warm and sunny with temperatures rising above normal to the low 70s. Tuesday will be sunny as well, but winds will pick up ahead of passing cold front that is expected to move through our area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny as well. Temperatures on Christmas Day are going to be in the 60s and turning chilly by the evening hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.