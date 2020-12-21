KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, December 20, 2020 10PM

Sunday was pretty weather wise today. Temperatures got in the 60s and are now in the 30s. Expect cold temperatures tonight and for tomorrow morning.

Monday will be warm and sunny with temperatures rising above normal to the low 70s. Tuesday will be sunny as well, but winds will pick up ahead of passing cold front that is expected to move through our area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny as well. Temperatures on Christmas Day are going to be in the 60s and turning chilly by the evening hours.