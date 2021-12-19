Another cold night is expected with temperatures expected in the 30s. Winds will calm out before the shift to southerly flow develops. Winds will bring in warmer air midweek expecting temperatures to climb into the 80s.

Christmas week looks warm as a high pressure develops over the Gulf of Mexico, which creates the ridge over most of Texas. We will remain in this pattern throughout the week with an above average week expected. After seeing some rain needed for our southern and eastern counties, we return dry this week.