Tonight will be cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s low 40s. Warm weather will start the week due to an upper level ridge and high pressure.

A weak front will move in Thursday due to a shortwave from the West. This will not affect our temperatures or bring rain. Our next cold front will be the difference maker.

We will start with rain Friday evening and into Saturday. Clouds will stay in the forecast as well. A cold air mass will take affect and bring in the chance for a mix or freezing rain. GFS supports the mix but the Euro is very weak with agreement. I will keep the chance low for now but monitor it during the week.

Stay tune for all weather updates this week.