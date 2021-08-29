KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, August 29 2021 10PM

Tonight will be a little warmer and muggier due to an increase in humidity over our area. Rain chances will diminish overnight tonight, but expect another chance of isolated showers and storms Monday evening.

Monday will be a near average day with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and upper 80s for some spots. Winds will not be as gusty tomorrow and are expected to be calm going into Monday late evening.

Temperatures will rise above average for Tuesday and Wednesday as a high pressure builds back over Texas. Sunny conditions are expected into the weekend with temperatures returning to average.

This week will be a great week to do outdoor activities. Summer is still here, so enjoy some time at the pool.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Generally clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

