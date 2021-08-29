KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, August 29 2021 10PM

Tonight will be a little warmer and muggier due to an increase in humidity over our area. Rain chances will diminish overnight tonight, but expect another chance of isolated showers and storms Monday evening.

Monday will be a near average day with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and upper 80s for some spots. Winds will not be as gusty tomorrow and are expected to be calm going into Monday late evening.

Temperatures will rise above average for Tuesday and Wednesday as a high pressure builds back over Texas. Sunny conditions are expected into the weekend with temperatures returning to average.

This week will be a great week to do outdoor activities. Summer is still here, so enjoy some time at the pool.