KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, August 15 2021 10 PM

Rain chances have reduced greatly tonight but there is a chance we could see some isolated storms tomorrow afternoon. Conditions will not be a wash out, however some of our counties could see some isolated showers and storms.

Tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny with southeasterly winds. More rain comes into our forecast with the highest chance being on Wednesday due to our next trough system. Overall, temperatures will be below average for the month of August.

Next weekend looks pretty dry, but you can not rule out a chance of a pop shower or two. Tropical Depression Grace is expected to continue her westerly track into the Gulf of Mexico this week. We will continue to monitor its movements to see if anything chances in the next couple of days.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.