KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, August 1 2021 10PM

Scattered showers are still possible tonight and into your Monday. Some bands of rain is expected to move into our area overnight. With that, heavy rain and lightning are possible for your Monday morning.

We will see some sun tomorrow as we head into the afternoon hours. Daytime heating will help spark more isolated thunderstorms and showers Monday evening. The atmosphere will still be very moist despite the cold front being further south.

Rain chances will diminish into Monday evening and taper off into the week. We will still see temperatures below average for this time of year, however the lower 90s return into our forecast this week.

Fair

San Angelo

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.