KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, August 1 2021 10PM

Scattered showers are still possible tonight and into your Monday. Some bands of rain is expected to move into our area overnight. With that, heavy rain and lightning are possible for your Monday morning.

We will see some sun tomorrow as we head into the afternoon hours. Daytime heating will help spark more isolated thunderstorms and showers Monday evening. The atmosphere will still be very moist despite the cold front being further south.

Rain chances will diminish into Monday evening and taper off into the week. We will still see temperatures below average for this time of year, however the lower 90s return into our forecast this week.