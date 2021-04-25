KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday April 25, 2021 10PM

Today was another day, where we reached up into the 90s. Highs topped out into the mid 90s for San Angelo. Other counties (southern) saw upper 80s for highs today. Breezy conditions will remain in our forecast as the upper levels began to shift.

A upper level low will deepen and bring along a cold front. A low will be cut off to our West and swing through our area as well. As a result, we will see a strong jet streak over us by Tuesday. This trough and cut off low will help lead to severe weather potential for Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

A dryline will set up over West Central Texas. Moisture will increase over Texas and with all the factors in place, this will be all the factors needed for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Concho Valley under a Slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Remember, this can change as we get closer to Tuesday. All impacts are expected with storms on Tuesday into Wednesday, which included isolated tornadoes (low risk), hail, and gusty winds.

It is important to have two ways to receive weather alerts, especially since we are entering our most active month of May. If you have not purchased a NOAA weather radio, you can get one from Academy. By using the code word KSAN, you can get free shipping to your home or business. Do not not wait till severe weather strikes to get one. Always stay ahead of the storm

Scattered showers are possible into Thursday after the severe weather moves East. Things will slowly warm up next weekend. Models have most of next weekend dry with highs in the low 80s.