KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast September 26, 2020 10PM

We will see another hot day on Sunday, before cooling down a bit come Monday. A cold front is expected to move through from the North, which will help bring breezy conditions and cooler temperatures.

The cold front will drop temperatures down a bit, however it will be a dry cold front. This means that it will not have any rain along its boundary. So, we will see the cooler temperatures but will not see any precipitation from this frontal passage.

The rest of the week will be dry and sunny. It will be a great week to do outdoor activities with the family and friends. So, if you are someone who loves warm weather, you will love what is coming ahead. Temperatures will be sitting very nicely in the 80s for the rest of the week.

