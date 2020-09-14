KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast September 13, 2020 10PM

Today we saw some showers and storms move into our area. This gave some of our counties some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some areas even saw some small pea size hail in our southern counties. Showers are expected to continue for the evening but ending overnight.



As we move forward into the week, we will continue to dry out due to an upper level high filtering in sinking air over our region. This will block any disturbances from maintaining strength in our region. The result of this will allow us to see dry conditions moving into next weekend.

The good news is that we will still see temperatures mainly in the 80s with some days reaching near 90 due to high pressure building in the upper atmosphere. We will not see a another chance of showers until possibility Friday as the upper level high pushes off to the West for a bit.

We will still see average lows in the 60s for the remainder of the week.