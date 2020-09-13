KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast September 12, 2020 10PM

Clouds will still be in our forecast as we end out our weekend. The good news is that tomorrow is NFL Sunday and temperatures will be warm and in the 80s.

There is a possibility of afternoon showers and thunderstorms due to enough lift and daytime heating. It will bring some well need rain for many of our counties. The rain chances are around 20%, however if these storms stick around, some of our areas may see some downpours.

The rain chances decrease for the rest of the week sadly, but we will still see nice weather and lows in the 60s in the mornings.