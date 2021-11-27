KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast SaturdayNovember 27 2021

Clouds have moved in over our area due to an upper level low to our north. The heaviest rain is to our North and East due to its track. The rain totals were not that great here in Tom Green, with some of us not even reaching 0.10 of an inch of rain.

Clouds will filter out slowly tonight, and return clear conditions for your Sunday. A upper level ridge will build back into our area, keeping moisture very low and temperatures warm. 70s will build back into the forecast with some more clouds by the end of the week.

Overall, weather will be warm and above average with little to no rain in the forecast. We will update you with further weather changes throughout the week.

Fair

San Angelo

53°F Fair Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

Robert Lee

55°F Rain Shower Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
42°F Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

52°F Fair Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

