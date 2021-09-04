KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 4 2021 6PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a hot and muggy day due to humidity being a factor over the Concho Valley. The good news is that some rain is possibly on the way. Things may start to get a little active tomorrow evening.

A upper level ridge to our West will weaken in strength allowing an upper level trough to dig into Texas. Currently, the Texas Panhandle is getting some showers and storms along a cold front boundary. A cold front is expected to swing into our area Sunday into Monday. Main impacts are heavy downpours and lightning. The front will not bring a lot of colder air over our region, but we will see temperatures a couple of degrees cooler.

Labor Day, most of our area will see scattered showers and storms possibly into afternoon hours. Some clouds are expected over our region which will help, along with rain to lower temperatures. The ridge out West will build back into the forecast leading to clear skies and mix of clouds/.sun into the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

88°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.