KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 4 2021 6PM

Today was a hot and muggy day due to humidity being a factor over the Concho Valley. The good news is that some rain is possibly on the way. Things may start to get a little active tomorrow evening.

A upper level ridge to our West will weaken in strength allowing an upper level trough to dig into Texas. Currently, the Texas Panhandle is getting some showers and storms along a cold front boundary. A cold front is expected to swing into our area Sunday into Monday. Main impacts are heavy downpours and lightning. The front will not bring a lot of colder air over our region, but we will see temperatures a couple of degrees cooler.

Labor Day, most of our area will see scattered showers and storms possibly into afternoon hours. Some clouds are expected over our region which will help, along with rain to lower temperatures. The ridge out West will build back into the forecast leading to clear skies and mix of clouds/.sun into the rest of the week.