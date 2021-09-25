KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 25 2021 10PM

Temperatures rose up into the upper 80s to day with a mix of sun and clouds. We will still see a influx of clouds tonight due to an upper level low positioned to our West.

This upper level disturbance continues to increase cloud cover, which will keep us partly cloudy tonight. Winds will be light, so we could see some more radiational cooling dropping temperatures into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another warm and above average day for us with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s for some of our regions to the north.

We will continue to track the cut off low to our West that is currently bring showers and storms for portions of Arizona and New Mexico. This cut off low will influence our cloud cover as it makes its way closer to us by Monday.

Tuesday evening we could start to see some shower activity with cloudy conditions for most of the day.. Rain will continue Wednesday-Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before turning mostly cloudy into Thursday-Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s by next weekend do to rainy conditions and cloud cover.