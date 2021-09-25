KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 25 2021 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures rose up into the upper 80s to day with a mix of sun and clouds. We will still see a influx of clouds tonight due to an upper level low positioned to our West.

This upper level disturbance continues to increase cloud cover, which will keep us partly cloudy tonight. Winds will be light, so we could see some more radiational cooling dropping temperatures into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another warm and above average day for us with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s for some of our regions to the north.

We will continue to track the cut off low to our West that is currently bring showers and storms for portions of Arizona and New Mexico. This cut off low will influence our cloud cover as it makes its way closer to us by Monday.

Tuesday evening we could start to see some shower activity with cloudy conditions for most of the day.. Rain will continue Wednesday-Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before turning mostly cloudy into Thursday-Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s by next weekend do to rainy conditions and cloud cover.

Clear

San Angelo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

