KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 18 2021 6PM

This weekend will be hot and sunny for most of us. However, some of our southern counties saw some showers and storms today due to a low pressure system to our south providing lift. Tonight, most of us will see mostly clear conditions with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and dry with temperatures topping in the upper 90s for Sunday and low 100s for Monday. A upper level ridge over the Four Corners region of the U.S. will start to break down and allow a building cold front to swing into West Central Texas.

Cold front expected to arrive early Tuesday, with slight chances of showers and storms. Models, so far do not show abundant amount of moisture with this frontal passage. Although, this cold front will drop temperatures below average for this time of year and have things cooler into the Fall Equinox on Wednesday.

A high pressure will build back in to our West, clearing things out for us and returning temperatures into the low 90s by the weekend.