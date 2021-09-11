KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 11 2021 10PM

Today was a beautiful day with warm temperatures. Most of the Concho Valley reached the mid to lower 90s. The exception, Sterling City who saw triple digits today. Last night, we dropped down to 58 degrees which is below average for this time of the year.

September continues with more sun in the forecast and temperatures starting to trend a lil cooler this week. We will see more lower 90s but some areas may get a few degrees cooler than that. Tonight, would be a great night to star gaze and go out may to a dinner. Temperatures will drop into the 70s between 10 p.m.-1 a.m before dropping into the 60s.

We will watch some tropical moisture that suppose to inflow into Texas midweek. Rain chances are low for now, but things could trend. Models so far, have more our eastern counties in the rain forecast midweek and the rest of us fairly dry.

More sun continues into your Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.