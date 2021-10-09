KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 9 2021

Another hot day is in motion for most of the Concho Valley with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to as high as the upper 90s.

Winds will continue to be gusty as upper levels shift in preparation for another cold front Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are slim with this frontal passage, but our eastern counties could see a storm or too as it progresses.

Temperatures will cool a bit for Monday with highs in the upper 80s, before rebounding back into the 90s. Our next rain chance will come from a strong Pacific cold front that will push along a stronger low pressure system. This system will allow us to see rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday with a greater chance on Wednesday.

Finally, a tropical disturbance will move into the forecast area from Mexico giving us scattered rain chances Thursday into Friday. Thursday is looking like the best chance for rain all day lingering into early morning hours Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler into the upper 70s and with sun and clouds returning by next Saturday.