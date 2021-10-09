KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 9 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another hot day is in motion for most of the Concho Valley with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to as high as the upper 90s.

Winds will continue to be gusty as upper levels shift in preparation for another cold front Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are slim with this frontal passage, but our eastern counties could see a storm or too as it progresses.

Temperatures will cool a bit for Monday with highs in the upper 80s, before rebounding back into the 90s. Our next rain chance will come from a strong Pacific cold front that will push along a stronger low pressure system. This system will allow us to see rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday with a greater chance on Wednesday.

Finally, a tropical disturbance will move into the forecast area from Mexico giving us scattered rain chances Thursday into Friday. Thursday is looking like the best chance for rain all day lingering into early morning hours Friday.

Temperatures will be cooler into the upper 70s and with sun and clouds returning by next Saturday.

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

