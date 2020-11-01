KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday October 31, 2020 10PM

High level clouds have given Halloween some major effects, along with the full blue moon tonight. Temperatures have dropped into the 50s. Most areas will see mostly clear skies, but don’t be surprise if a few clouds shift into the area.

Daylight savings times takes effect at 2am on Sunday, so make sure you set your alarms. Clocks will go back an hour and we will officially gain an hour of sleep due to the time change. Good thing is that some of us can get some extra rest during the night.

Looking ahead, things looks pretty dry for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the 70s mainly. Despite fall temperatures, some days we could reach into the low 80s. There is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days.