KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 23 2021

Beautiful weather today and we will see an increase in cloud cover overnight. Winds have been gusty today and will carry over into tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 miles per hour.

Low pressure system to our north will swing northeast, allowing those slim rain chances to our West to diminish. Another low pressure system will develop over the Central Rockies and move southeast into our region. Along with it, a strong Pacific front that could bring possible rain chances and cooler weather behind it.

We will continue to monitor the risk of severe weather with this system, but for now most of the active weather will stay east of our region. We can not rule out getting a strong storm for our northeastern counties and eastern counties.

Cooler temperatures will follow the front. We will see temperatures return to more fall-like conditions.

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

