KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 2 2021 6PM

San Angelo saw some showers and storms early this morning that moved over our area. San Angelo saw about 1.12 inches from the heavy downpours. Clouds remained into the forecast for most of the day before clearing out more as dry air worked into our forecast area.

This afternoon will be warm, until we see a decrease in temperatures. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s or upper 50s for some of our counties. We will see an increase in temperatures due to an ridge building to our West. Rain chances will diminish this week going into next weekend.

If you were planning to go to surrounding cities across Texas tomorrow, most of Texas will have beautiful weather. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most of the day.