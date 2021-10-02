KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 2 2021 10PM

San Angelo saw some showers and storms early this morning that moved over our area. San Angelo saw about 1.12 inches from the heavy downpours. Clouds remained into the forecast for most of the day before clearing out more as dry air worked into our forecast area.

This afternoon will be warm, until we see a decrease in temperatures. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s or upper 50s for some of our counties. We will see an increase in temperatures due to an ridge building to our West. Rain chances will diminish this week going into next weekend.

If you were planning to go to surrounding cities across Texas tomorrow, most of Texas will have beautiful weather. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most of the day.

Clear

San Angelo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

