KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 16 2021 10PM

Today was another beautiful Fall day. Temperatures reached into the 70s today with less breezy conditions. Tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer with an expected high near 73 degrees.

The work week will start off with plenty of sun and breezy conditions at times. We are still monitoring the upper levels by midweek, where we could see some rain chances.

I have kept rain chances low for now due to model disagreement. However, further updates will be provided a later time.

Expect the lows tonight to be chilly in the low 40s to possibly the upper 30s. Lows for the rest of the upcoming week will be in the low to mid 50s.

Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

46°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
