KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday November 7, 2020 10PM

Today would be described as perfect when it came to the weather. The winds helped it feel real nice outside. If you attended the Veterans’ Day parade, you would agree with that statement.

As we look ahead, things are fairly quite till Tuesday. A cold front will sweep through the area, bringing a slim chance for some early morning showers. The upper levels are fairly quite, as a high level pressure continues to leave us dry.

After the cold front, we will dry out until Friday were we will see our next chance of showers. Temperatures will be mainly in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm ETA continues to conteract with the landscape of Cuba. The center of the storm has becom