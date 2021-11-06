KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 6 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will see clear skies into your Sunday morning. Morning lows are expected to be a couple of degrees warmer tonight than the night previously. Some low lying areas could still fall into the lower 40s as well.

Dry weather will set up in our forecast, even with a cold front expected Wednesday into Thursday. Models are hinting a dry frontal passage with wet weather to our northeast.

Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and we will carry that trend this week. We will continue to be above average for this week. We drop back into the 60s on Thursday with cooler and drier air filtering in behind the front.

Veterans’ Day looks nice so far, but cooler with temperatures in the 60s.

DONT FOREGET TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK AT 2AM SUNDAY. DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME IS FINALLY HERE!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

60°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South