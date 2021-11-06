KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 6 2021

We will see clear skies into your Sunday morning. Morning lows are expected to be a couple of degrees warmer tonight than the night previously. Some low lying areas could still fall into the lower 40s as well.

Dry weather will set up in our forecast, even with a cold front expected Wednesday into Thursday. Models are hinting a dry frontal passage with wet weather to our northeast.

Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and we will carry that trend this week. We will continue to be above average for this week. We drop back into the 60s on Thursday with cooler and drier air filtering in behind the front.

Veterans’ Day looks nice so far, but cooler with temperatures in the 60s.

DONT FOREGET TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK AT 2AM SUNDAY. DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME IS FINALLY HERE!