KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 6 2021

We will see clear skies into your Sunday morning. Morning lows are expected to be a couple of degrees warmer tonight than the night previously. Some low lying areas could still fall into the lower 40s as well.

Dry weather will set up in our forecast, even with a cold front expected Wednesday into Thursday. Models are hinting a dry frontal passage with wet weather to our northeast.

Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and we will carry that trend this week. We will continue to be above average for this week. We drop back into the 60s on Thursday with cooler and drier air filtering in behind the front.

Veterans’ Day looks nice so far, but cooler with temperatures in the 60s.

DONT FOREGET TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK AT 2AM SUNDAY. DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME IS FINALLY HERE!

Clear

San Angelo

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

