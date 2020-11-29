KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday November 28, 2020 6PM

We started our day cold and rainy before seeing a break in the clouds around 6pm. We will continue to have some strong cold air advection, behind that cold front.

As we look at Sunday, we have a chance to see some patchy fog for some spots. However, early morning lows look chilly and cold for this week. They are expected to be in the 20s and 30s. In fact, the coldest mornings will be on Tuesday and Friday morning.

The weather clears up for the rest of the week, so putting up the Christmas decorations looks great. This is a great way to get into the holiday spirit; just remember to wear a jacket if working outside because the temperatures will be chilly for most days.

Lastly, make sure to enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa with this chilly weather and snuggle by a fire place.