KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 27 2021

Clouds have moved in over our area due to an upper level low to our north. The heaviest rain is to our North and East due to its track. The rain totals were not that great here in Tom Green, with some of us not even reaching 0.10 of an inch of rain.

Clouds will filter out slowly tonight, and return clear conditions for your Sunday. A upper level ridge will build back into our area, keeping moisture very low and temperatures warm. 70s will build back into the forecast with some more clouds by the end of the week.

Overall, weather will be warm and above average with little to no rain in the forecast. We will update you with further weather changes throughout the week.

Cloudy

San Angelo

54°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Robert Lee

52°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

47°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

