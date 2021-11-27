KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 27 2021

Clouds have moved in over our area due to an upper level low to our north. The heaviest rain is to our North and East due to its track. The rain totals were not that great here in Tom Green, with some of us not even reaching 0.10 of an inch of rain.

Clouds will filter out slowly tonight, and return clear conditions for your Sunday. A upper level ridge will build back into our area, keeping moisture very low and temperatures warm. 70s will build back into the forecast with some more clouds by the end of the week.

Overall, weather will be warm and above average with little to no rain in the forecast. We will update you with further weather changes throughout the week.