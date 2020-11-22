KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday November 21, 2020 10PM

This evening we can expect to stay in the 50s tonight, due to some clouds hanging around us. This will help us to stay warmer during the night.

Things will start to change as we press on into the early morning. Some showers will start to move into our area, bringing some well needed rain for many of our counties.

Clouds stick around for your Monday, but they clear out during the evening hour. Temperatures will tapper back and forth between the 60s and 70s. As a result, we will see a nice Thanksgiving.