KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 20 2021 10PM

Clouds will move into the region tonight, keeping temperatures in the 50s for overnight lows. Tomorrow a cold front will move through the Concho Valley keeping our highs in the 60s. Winds will be gusty ahead of the front before switching to north-northeast around 5-15 miles per hour.

Monday will be another day with highs in the 60s with 70s in the Tuesday and Wednesday. I am still monitoring our upcoming system that will bring rain chances possibilities. I am keeping rain chances low due to models not being in agreement.

This cold front will be stronger than the one Sunday, dropping temperatures into the low 60s and upper 50s. A lingering chance of rain is possible Friday morning, before more sun returns into next weekend.