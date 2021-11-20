KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 20 2021 10PM

Clouds will move into the region tonight, keeping temperatures in the 50s for overnight lows. Tomorrow a cold front will move through the Concho Valley keeping our highs in the 60s. Winds will be gusty ahead of the front before switching to north-northeast around 5-15 miles per hour.

Monday will be another day with highs in the 60s with 70s in the Tuesday and Wednesday. I am still monitoring our upcoming system that will bring rain chances possibilities. I am keeping rain chances low due to models not being in agreement.

This cold front will be stronger than the one Sunday, dropping temperatures into the low 60s and upper 50s. A lingering chance of rain is possible Friday morning, before more sun returns into next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

