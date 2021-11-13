KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 13 2021

Today was another day of beautiful weather across the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached the mid 70s and we will return there tomorrow.

A warming trend will continue due to an upper level high that remains over our region. We will see a reduce in precipitation due to sinking air (subsidence) over our region.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow and stall towards the I-10 corridor tomorrow afternoon. This cold front will not reduce temperatures or bring any rain for us.

Our second cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday. This one will be stronger and will bring temperatures into the 60s. Sadly, no rain is expected for us as most of the moisture stays off to the East.