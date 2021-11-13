KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, November 13 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was another day of beautiful weather across the Concho Valley. Temperatures reached the mid 70s and we will return there tomorrow.

A warming trend will continue due to an upper level high that remains over our region. We will see a reduce in precipitation due to sinking air (subsidence) over our region.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow and stall towards the I-10 corridor tomorrow afternoon. This cold front will not reduce temperatures or bring any rain for us.

Our second cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday. This one will be stronger and will bring temperatures into the 60s. Sadly, no rain is expected for us as most of the moisture stays off to the East.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

60°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South