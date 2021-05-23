KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 23 2021

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Concho Valley Radar

Concho Valley Radar

Concho Valley Radar

Texas Radar

Texas Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dewpoints

Dewpoints

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 66°

Tuesday

90° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 90° 67°

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 71°

Thursday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 93° 70°

Friday

89° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 68°

Saturday

88° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

Cloudy conditions are staying in the forecast tonight, expect temperatures tonight’s lows to be in the upper 60s . We could see scattered showers tonight (eastern counties) and into tomorrow.

A upper level low has reduced some its moisture flow into East Texas. What is left of tropical moisture, will continue to filter into our region. This will mainly be for our eastern and southeastern counties.

A dry line will start to build into the Big Bend region of Texas, this will be a great igniter for storms. We are not currently under any severe criteria right now, but things could change going into tonight. For now, isolated storms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday morning could be a little wet, but things clear out into the afternoon.

Things will dry out come Wednesday, with rising temperatures in the 90s some days. Next weekend, we could see a chance for some storms and showers Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.