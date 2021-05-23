KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 23 2021

Cloudy conditions are staying in the forecast tonight, expect temperatures tonight’s lows to be in the upper 60s . We could see scattered showers tonight (eastern counties) and into tomorrow.

A upper level low has reduced some its moisture flow into East Texas. What is left of tropical moisture, will continue to filter into our region. This will mainly be for our eastern and southeastern counties.

A dry line will start to build into the Big Bend region of Texas, this will be a great igniter for storms. We are not currently under any severe criteria right now, but things could change going into tonight. For now, isolated storms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday morning could be a little wet, but things clear out into the afternoon.

Things will dry out come Wednesday, with rising temperatures in the 90s some days. Next weekend, we could see a chance for some storms and showers Saturday.