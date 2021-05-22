KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 22, 2021 10pm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State completed its run through the Lone Star Conference Tournament with a 10-3 win against Lubbock Christian in the championship game Saturday afternoon at Foster Field.

The win marks the program's fourth LSC tournament title and first since 2015.

And it didn't come easy.

Lubbock Christian opened the game with a two-run first inning, which included a solo home run from junior infielder George Mendazona.

The Rams answered back with a pair of runs to tie the game in the second inning after redshirt junior infielder Parker Bramlett slapped an RBI single to left. However, that score didn't hold for long.

In the bottom of the fifth, a throwing error to first put the Chaps up 3-2.

Angelo State responded with a seven-run sixth inning to give the Rams the lead and they never surrendered it.

Senior outfielder Josh Elvir led the way at the plate for ASU, finishing three-for-five with two runs batted in and two doubles. Junior infielder Aaron Walters, who was named LSC Tournament MVP, added a pair of RBIs on one hit.

Freshman pitcher Aaron Munson earned the win on the mound for the Rams. The San Antonio native allowed two hits and struck out four over three innings of work.

ASU placed six on the LSC All-Tournament team with junior pitcher Trent Baker, senior pitcher Mat Szabo, sophomore outfielder Jackson Hardy, Walters, Bramlett and Elvir all receiving honors.

The Rams will host the South Central Regional Tournament starting May 27 with a berth to the NCAA Division II World Series on the line.