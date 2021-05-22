KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 22, 2021 10pm
Texas Radar
Temperatures
Dewpoints
Some isolated showers are possible tonight due to some post tropical influence. A low pressure system is located over the Big Bend region and one is also over East Texas. San Angelo lies in the middle of all this moisture. Our eastern counties may get the best chance of showers tonight.
Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Monday, showers pick up for our region due to a dry line that will form to our West. As it moves, we could get a chance of showers and storms throughout all day Monday. Rain chances decrease Tuesday, before drying out even more by next weekend.
Clouds will be in the forecast all week, along with the end of the week ending in the 90s.