KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 6, 2021 6pm

This weekend will be a little cooler than the upcoming days ahead. A upper level high has build into central United States, extending as far as the Dakotas with temperatures in the 60s for most of the United States.

Temperatures will turn warmer during the week, some days topping in the low 80s. Rain chances will be no existent this week due to sinking air over our region(from upper level high), which destroys any chance for developing storms and showers.

Clouds come into our forecast early this week, bringing along warm air from southerly winds. We can also thank an upper level trough that helps shift winds southerly. Winds will pick up for Tuesday and Friday, when another upper level low comes into the area. This could bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms into the area.

Rain chances are still light for now, so roughly having a 20 percent chance by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Clear

San Angelo

56°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

54°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

56° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 56° 40°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 68° 44°

Monday

70° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 70° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 77° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 79° 60°

Thursday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 82° 59°

Friday

77° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 77° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
2%
45°

43°

3 AM
Clear
5%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
5%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
6%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
6%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
6%
41°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
44°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

