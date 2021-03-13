KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 13, 2021 6pm

Sterling City is now under a severe thunderstorm warning. Expect more thunderstorms to move into the area as the day passes.

KSAN Storm Team is tracking this line of severe storms as it continues to move into Concho Valley. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms, but we could still see impacts of quarter size to golf ball hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Remember to stay weather aware and tune in to KSAN news at 10, the KSAN News Facebook Page, and local cut ins on severe weather updates.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy. Expect winds to shift more westerly. Another cold front moves in on Tuesday evening, that could bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms. These rain chances are low for now with both EURO and GFS MOS models.

Besides the chance for storms and showers on Tuesday, we will see a dry pattern into next weekend.

Rain

San Angelo

58°F Rain Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
43°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Thunderstorm

Robert Lee

56°F Thunderstorm Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
43°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Rain

Eldorado

58°F Rain Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
42°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Rain Shower

Mertzon

53°F Rain Shower Feels like 48°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
42°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy/Wind

Eden

64°F Cloudy/Wind Feels like 62°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
21 mph WNW
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

58° / 44°
Rain
Rain 0% 58° 44°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 70° 45°

Monday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 78° 52°

Tuesday

81° / 49°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 81° 49°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 41°

Thursday

70° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 70° 42°

Friday

70° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
57°

54°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
54°

53°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
53°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
55°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

67°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

69°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

69°

6 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

