KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 13, 2021 6pm

Sterling City is now under a severe thunderstorm warning. Expect more thunderstorms to move into the area as the day passes.

KSAN Storm Team is tracking this line of severe storms as it continues to move into Concho Valley. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk for severe storms, but we could still see impacts of quarter size to golf ball hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Remember to stay weather aware and tune in to KSAN news at 10, the KSAN News Facebook Page, and local cut ins on severe weather updates.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy. Expect winds to shift more westerly. Another cold front moves in on Tuesday evening, that could bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms. These rain chances are low for now with both EURO and GFS MOS models.

Besides the chance for storms and showers on Tuesday, we will see a dry pattern into next weekend.